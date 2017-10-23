‘Mersal’ hits million in US box office, emerges as highest non-Rajini Tamil grosser

The Atlee Kumar-directed action drama received good response from the audience across the country

The Tamil film Mersal has crossed the $1 million mark at the US box office within four days of its release and has also become the highest grossing film for actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly called Vijay, in the country, overtaking the thespian’s previous hit Theri.

The movie also set a record as the highest non-Rajini grosser beating the recording of Kamal Hassan-starrer Vishwaroopam, as it has collected approximately $1,169,568 from the United States in four days. The day-wise breakup is $4.3,900 on Tuesday premiers, $123,432 on Wednesday, $132,181 on Thursday, $204,574 on Friday and $305,481 on Saturday.

“#Mersal with it’s opening weekend gross in #USA $1.1 M overtakes #Vishwaroopam ‘s $1,066,236 to become non-Rajini highest grosser in #USA,” film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Monday.

#Mersal with it's opening weekend gross in #USA $1.1 M overtakes #Vishwaroopam 's $1,066,236 to become non-Rajini highest grosser in #USA — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 23, 2017

“#Mersal upto Sunday Gross $1,283,909 in #NorthAmerica overtakes #IMovie’s NA Gross – $1,248,572 to become Highest Non-Rajini Grosser in NA!,” Bala wrote.

The Atlee Kumar-directed action drama received good response from the audience across the country and it was premiered in 250 screens in 150 locations across North America on October 17.

The movie has also done wonders in other parts of the world and crossed the 100-Crore mark (about $15.37 million) at the global box office within three days. Mersal is Vijay’s fifth film to achieve the mark after Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri and Bairavaa.

Mersal also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and SJ Surya.

On the other hand, the hashtags #MersalVsModi and #TamilsVsModi started trending on Twitter soon after reports about the filmmaker contemplating to edit out scenes that discuss GST made the headline and Tamil Nadu BJP leaders slammed the movie.

Tamil film fraternity together showed their support to Mersal and actors including some superstars came forward supporting the movie and Vijay.

Important topic addressed… Well done !!! Congratulations team #Mersal — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) October 22, 2017

Mersal was certified. Dont re-censor it . Counter criticism with logical response. Dont silence critics. India will shine when it speaks. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 20, 2017

Senior BJP leader H Raja also landed in controversy after he said it’s “Joseph Vijay’s hate campaigning against Modi” and shared the photo of the actor’s election identity card.

Truth is bitter pic.twitter.com/woFdxOntRn — H Raja (@HRajaBJP) October 22, 2017

Raja’s comment that he watched Mersal online drew criticism. Actor Vishal Krishna accused the BJP National Secretary from Tamil Nadu of advocating piracy and demanded an apology.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, his senior colleague P Chidambaram, DMK working President MK Stalin had also supported the film crew on the issue.