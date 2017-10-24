Miss Virginia Teen USA pageant crowns first Indian American winner

Panidepu will represent Virginia in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

For the first time in the history of the pageant, an Indian American girl has been crowned the Miss Virginia Teen USA 2018 title.

The 17-year-old Himanvi Panidepu is a Centreville High School student and was the Miss Central Virginia Teen USA. She beat-out thirty-nine other contestants to win the crown on Sunday night at the Tidewater Community College Roper Theater in Downtown Norfolk.

The new Miss Virginia Teen USA 2018 is Himanvi Panidepu! #missvausa #missvateenusa pic.twitter.com/e3O0ZPn69K — the Pageant Guy (@thePageantGuy) October 23, 2017

Through the pageant’s involvement with Best Buddies International, Panidepu will serve as an advocate for children and adults with special needs and disabilities. She also serves as the advocate for mental health and drug and alcohol awareness.

“IM STILL IN SHOCK ABOUT TONIGHT! I am so humbled and honored to be representing the state of Virginia!,” Panidepu wrote on her Instagram profile. “I’m so so soo excited for all the experiences and opportunities that are in store for me this year! Thank you for everyone’s messages of love and support. I promise I will get to all of you very soon, I need to sink in everything that just happened! I have soo many people to thank and be grateful for. I have really big shoes to fill, let the reign begin.”

At the same venue, Miss Blacksburg USA Ashley Vollrath was crowned as Miss Virginia USA 2018 and Miss Lake Ann USA Liv Fletcher became the first openly gay contestant to ever place in the top five at Miss Virginia USA.