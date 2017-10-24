Priyanka Chopra meets fans on ‘Quantico’ sets

Quantico Season 3 will span 13 episodes and is scheduled to be aired from January 2018.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in New York filming for Quantico Season 3, met some of her fans on the sets of the show.

The Showrunner of Quantico Michael Seitzman on Tuesday shared an image of Chopra with three young fans. The actress was seen wearing a white hoodie paired with blue tattered jeans.

“I told @priyankachopra that 3 girls were outside set in tears that their hero was here. So she invited them in. #ThatIsAStar #QuanticoTV,” Seitzman wrote.

https://twitter.com/michaelseitzman/status/922561195508244481

The 35-year-old actress started shooting for the third season of the television series in the second week of October. The shooting began in Rome, Italy and Chopra shared photos of her visiting various heritage sites in the city.

Chopra will reprise the role of FBI agent Alex Parrish in the ABC show and the new season of the show will see some casting changes with Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi leaving the show. The thespian will be seen with returning cast members Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Blair Underwood. Marlee Matlin has also joined the show as a series regular.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BakVeGIAJaj/?taken-by=priyankachopra

Quantico was premiered on September 27, 2015, and the last episode of the first season was on May 15, 2016. After the second season, which was aired from September 25, 2016, till May 15, 2017, there were rumors that ABC might drop the show because of poor ratings.

Quantico Season 3 will span 13 episodes and is scheduled to be aired from January 2018.

On her other projects in the US, Chopra has completed her film Isn’t It Romantic along with Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. Her next Hollywood release will be A Kid Like Jake, which also stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. She also has some Bollywood projects in her kitty.