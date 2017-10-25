Indian American pleads guilty in stolen identity refund fraud scheme

His sentencing is scheduled for March 21, 2018, before U.S. District Court Judge Edward R. Korman.

An Indian American man based in New York pleaded guilty on Tuesday for his role in an identity refund fraud scheme.

According to the Justice Department, Kishore Jattan, 44 was found guilty by the Acting Assistant Attorney General Stuart M Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

The court document said Jattan, from 2012 through June 2012, stole student IDs from packages he delivered for a university located in New York and sold the stolen IDs to other individuals who used the IDs to file fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Jattan admitted that he caused a tax loss of between $250,000 and $550,000. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison including a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

A resident of Queens, New York, Jattan was working as a messenger transporting mail including the personal identifying information of individuals in between the offices of a university located in New York City and elsewhere within the Eastern District of New York. He had access to records that contained PII, which include information that could be used to uniquely identify, contact, or locate a person that was maintained and kept within the normal course of business by the University.

Jattan then sold the identities of six individuals including their names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth, to a co-conspirator in exchange for compensation.