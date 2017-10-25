Indywood Film Carnival to kick off from December 1

The film festival consists of 15 major events and will screen 250 movies from 80 countries including 75 red carpet screenings.

The Indywood Film Carnival, one of the largest film-based event in India, will be held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, from December 1 to December 4.

The Carnival is the flagship event of Project Indywood. The upcoming event is its 3rd edition and is touted to be bigger than its past events.

The first edition was held in Kochi in 2015 and the 2nd edition at Hyderabad. The upcoming third edition will be three times bigger in all aspects.

With over 5,000 delegates and 30,000 footfalls from over 100 countries, the event is all set to feature All Lights India International Film Festival, investor meets, technology meets, film sales, networking sessions, seminars, panel discussions, excellence awards etc.

The film festival consists of 15 major events and will screen 250 movies from 80 countries including 75 red carpet screenings.

Sohan Roy, the event’s founder-director said in an award event, “The film carnival will be ten times bigger. India is a country with film buffs. But we have not been able to give them access to movies. We hope to be able to give a screen for every 5000 people in the country. These large screens will not just serve as entertainment centers, but will also double up as platforms for education, for sports. There is the lot we can do with the screens and we hope to be able to do all that.”

Roy is a UAE based millionaire and entrepreneur. He is the director of Hollywood movie Dam 999. The film had won many national and international affiliations, including five Oscar selections. The script written by him found a place in the Oscar library. Forbes Middle East listed him as Top Powerful and Influential Leaders in the Middle East in 2017.

When Roy was asked about Indian Cinema, he said “We have the potential to cross 1 billion. If we make Baahubali 3 now, I hope we can release it in 100 languages. We have a larger appeal and a larger reach. It is time we make the best use of its potential.”