US-India relationship yet to reach full potential, says Deputy Consul General Mulligan

The ties between the US and India are increasingly taking place at a state-to-state and city-to-city level, says Mulligan

The 50th Foundation Day of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce was celebrated in Hyderabad with a discussion on US-India commercial ties on Tuesday.

The event was attended by the members of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapters of the body.

IACC is a non-government, industry-led organization that serves as a link between the business communities of India and US.

The participants of Tuesday’s golden jubilee function actively got involved in the discussion about the future of US-India commercial ties.

Donald F Mulligan, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the USA, Hyderabad, who was present at the event, said US-India relationship has improved vastly in recent years and will continue so in the future.

“The US-India economic relationship has grown dramatically in recent years. And yet, there’s still tremendous potential,” said Mulligan while addressing the gathering.

Adding to this, he also said the bilateral ties between US and India, both in economic and strategic front, is at its best and this has given confidence to US industries to venture in India.

“Today, our bilateral economic and strategic engagement is flourishing, and there is renewed enthusiasm from US industry to enter the Indian market and vice versa,” he said.

The US Consul General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda, tweeted, “Glad to meet new @iaccindia AP & TS leadership to discuss #USIndia commercial ties. Congrats on IACC’s 50th anniversary!”

Adding that there is a lot more to be done before US-India business and commercial ties reach the full potential, Mulligan said this is mainly due to the size and diversity of both the nations.

According to Mulligan, the ties between the US and India are increasingly taking place at a state-to-state and city-to-city level.

He also said Governor of Colorado was in the city early this month along with a delegation to explore bilateral investment opportunities between Telangana and Colorado.

“We also want to empower more Indian companies to explore the US market through the SelectUSA initiative and expand their global reach by investing in America,” he said.

He also touched upon the importance of the two countries coming together to host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, which is scheduled for next month.

Indo-American Chamber of Commerce was established in 1968, as an apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. Today IACC has pan India presence with 2400 members, representing cross section of US and Indian Industry.