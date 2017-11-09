Senate runner Shiva Ayyadurai to make major announcement on November 11

Ayyadurai is currently the Chairman & CEO of CytoSolve, Inc

Indian American Shiva Ayyadurai, who is running for the US Senate from Massachusetts, will make a major announcement on November 11.

According to a press release issued by Ayyadurai, he will hold a press conference at noon at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough, MA.

“The announcement which will be the game changer is expected to shake up the nature of the Senate race and send tremors around the political landscape of Massachusetts and the country,” said the press release.

Ayyadurai is campaigning against establishment politicians and he proposes to end the existing centralized power structure and replace it with a decentralized system putting power in the hands of people.

The Republican candidate claims that he is facing opposition from the party establishment that does not have the ability to win the election.

“The announcement will be a very significant one and will endanger the political careers of Mitt Romney, Charlie Baker, and Elizabeth Warren as well as everyone aligned with them,” said Ayyadurai.

Born in Mumbai, Ayyadurai came to the United States when he was 7. At the age of 13, he developed an electronic emulation of the interoffice mail system, named “EMAIL,” for which he holds a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Ayyadurai, who has four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is currently the Chairman & CEO of CytoSolve, Inc., which provides a platform for modeling complex diseases as well as for discovering multi-combination therapeutics.