Regulations on H-4 EAD program on cards; may even be terminated, says Murthy Law Firm

The employment authorization program for H-4 spouses that came into effect during Obama era could be at risk, says popular immigration law firm, The Murthy Law Firm.

A recent news release from the firm has confirmed that certain categories of H4 spouses can still apply for employment authorization documents (EADs) as the USICS has not made any changes to it for time being.

The law firm said the Trump administration is keen on scraping the H-4 EAD program or at least altering and it will most likely go through the regulatory process. It said it has been getting a number of queries from H-4 spouses regarding the future of H-4 EAD program with many asking whether it will be altered, or even terminated.

Since the time it came into effect on May 26, 2015, under the Obama Administration, H-4 EAD program has been facing lawsuits trying to block it citing that it is depressing wages and employment opportunities of American workers.

The lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA, a group of former employees of Southern California Edison, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was dismissed by the trial court due to lack of legal standing. The group had appealed before the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit but there is little chance that they will be successful.

On September 27, 2017, Trump administration filed a motion requesting appeals court put the case on H4 EAD on temporary suspension until December 31, 2017,but the denied the extension on November 20 and asked to continue with the proceedings by January 2, 2018.

The Trump administration has been vocal about the H4 EAD program taking away American jobs though there is no material evidence to prove their stand. On the contrary, many studies have found that the program is beneficial for the US economy.

The law firm citing recent reportage on Trump administration drafting a proposed regulation on the H-4 EAD program said the program could barely have a life of a few months and it is not clear how it may impact those with existing H-4 EADs and/or pending H-4 EAD applications.

