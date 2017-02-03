Indian American Puneet Ahluwalia to run for Virginia House of Delegates

Ahluwalia will contest for the 34th District

Puneet Ahluwalia (R) is contesting for the 34th District against the incumbent Kathleen Murphy (D).

Ahluwalia, 10th District Representative on the Virginia Republican State Central Committee, served as a financial chair of the Asian American presidential inaugural ball in January.

Talking to the American Bazaar, Ahluwalia said: “The success of our community demands us to be active and participate in mainstream politics. It is our responsibility to strengthen the diversity of our nation. Our experience intellectual and business acumen should be supporting President Trump and Republican leadership in creating and promoting American jobs with strong emphasis on balanced trade between US-Indo Pacific Region.”

“We should not loose focus on eradicating terrorism and enemies of democracies,” he said.

Ahluwalia said that he would work to strengthen the Republican Party’s base in Virginia, among other things.

“We will watch our allies’ back and it is important that communities, including the Indian American community that has benefited most from this great nation, play a pivotal role in the revival process. I had a choice but I chose to stand-up and participate in the political process and serve the public of 34th district,” Ahluwalia said. “Our nation is at a crossroad where we will take new positive direction as we embark on a journey to make our nation stronger.”

He continued: “I have the support of my wife, kids and friends, and supporters and very importantly the leadership of the Republican party, especially Barbara Comstock.”

A Delhi Public School (DPS) alumni, Ahluwalia heads consultancy and IT businesses in the Washington, DC, area; along with active participation in the US politics, since 1998-99.

District 34 includes parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Members of the Virginia House of Delegates are reelected every two years. The general election is due in November, this year.