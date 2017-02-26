Indian American lawmakers push for hate-free America

Several Indian American lawmakers denounced the Kansas shooting that killed 32-year-old Indian, Srinivas Kochibhotla

Indian American lawmakers have unequivocally stated that there is no place for hatred in the US. They condemned Kansas bar shooting that left one Indian dead and two others critically injured. The perpetrator, Adam Purinton, is a US navy veteran.

Rep. Ami Bera (CA-7) said in a news media statement:

“As details emerge about the nature of this crime, it is disturbing for all Americans that a potential hate crime could happen here. Racism and xenophobia have no place in America, and i have full confidence that the investigating agencies will determine whether this crime was motivated by prejudice.

As a nation of immigrants, it is not who we are to attack someone based on where they come from or what they look like. This senseless attack on these young men is a tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”