Indian snowshoe racer arrested in US for sexually abusing minor girl

Indian snowshoe racer Tanveer Hussain has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in New York state on Wednesday. Hussain made news in January when he was denied a US visit visa, which he alleged was because of him being a Muslim. After much public hullabaloo, he was granted travel permit to participate in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championship.

The 24-year-old snowshoe racer from Kashmir was arrested from Saranac Lake village in New York, according to reports.

Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported that Hussain was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually molest and cause threat to the life of a child.

Mir Mudasir, president, Snowshoe Federation of India confirmed the arrest. “Yes, he has been arrested after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor girl surfaced. We are trying to ascertain what happened,” he said.

Hussain was supposed to leave the US on Thursday, after the World Snowshoe Championship that concluded on February 25.

The Enterprise quoted Hussain’s Manager Abid Khan saying that he is innocent.

Hussain and his manager were initially denied US Visa on January 31. When the issue garnered media attention, the village mayor took up the matter with the US senators and both were awarded travel permit.

Hussain and his manager were under the hospitality of the villagers who offered them free accommodation, food and even started a crowdfunding to pay for their travel expense, The Enterprise wrote.

“I spoke to Khan and he told me that Hussain has been provided with an attorney by the state department. The attorney is going to talk to the Indian embassy in the US,” Mudasir said.

According to reports, Hussain has been offered help by two Indian families as he can’t speak English. In the meanwhile, Khan had left Saranac Lake while Hussain would be arraigned in the nearby Bloomingdale court.

“Personally I am very disturbed by the turn of events… This thing has happened after the event was over. I have full faith in American law and let the law take its own course,” Mudasir said adding that the federation can’t take responsibility for the acts of an individual.

Hussain’s manager said that the minor girl has been following the athlete and he called her “a nut case”. He also said that Hussain complained that the girl tried to make an advance on him, which he turned down.

When asked whether the girl made up the story to intentionally trap Hussain, Khan told The Enterprise “May Be”

According to the police, they have ample evidence to book Hussain including eye witnesses and social media posts.

The Enterprise also added that the Hussain was spotted with the 12-year-old engaged in a “passionate kiss” and also inappropriately touching the girl over her clothing. Even though the police confirm that there is no case for forcing into the girl, the current charges are purely based on the consideration that the girl is a minor.

Police said Hussain was being held at the Essex County jail and is on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

NBC 5 quoted Hussain’s attorney, Brian Barrett saying, “I’m hoping that there’s potential that this case could be resolved within the next couple of days and he can go back to India shortly. He is absolutely innocent until proven guilty.”