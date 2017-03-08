‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ to open Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2017

The festival will conclude with Shubhanshish Bhutiani’s ‘Hotel Salvation’

Alankrita Shrivastava’s ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ will open the 15th edition of Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), which will be held from April 5-9 at the Regal LA in downtown Los Angeles.

The movie, which recently made headlines for not getting a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification for being ‘female-oriented’, features Konkana Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumara and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles and speaks about women and faith. It won a gender equality award at the Mumbai film fest last year and recently won the Audience Award at the Glasgow Film Festival.

“As India’s diverse array of talented film makers continues to be recognized around the world for their compelling and daring work, IFFLA is extremely proud to collect the best films from emerging voices and experienced masters and present them to Los Angeles,” said Mike Dougherty, Director of Programming, in a statement.

The 2017 IFFLA line-up includes films such as Konkana Sen Sharma’s debut directorial venture ‘A Death in The Gunj’, Ananya Kasaravalli’s ‘Chronicles of Hari’, Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s ‘A Billion Colour Story’, Haobam Paban Kumar’s ‘Lady of The Lake’, Suman Mukhopadhyay’s ‘Incomplete’, Priyadarshan’s ‘Sometimes’, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Sexy Durga’ and Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s first film in eight years, ‘Pinneyum’.

The festival, which will conclude with Shubhanshish Bhutiani’s ‘Hotel Salvation’, will also feature documentaries like ‘The Cinema Travelers’, ‘Machines’ and ‘An Insignificant Man.’ There will also be 10 short films in nine languages.

Several directors and stars will attend the festival and the gala tickets and passes are available at www.indianfilmfestival.org. Tickets for individual films will go on sale on March 17.

