The popular right-wing site reminds the president that Candidate Trump had vowed to kill H-1B with “no exceptions.”

Conservative website Daily Caller, a big supporter of the new Republican administration, has turned against President Trump for not following through “on his promise to get rid of H-1B visa.”

Pointing out that Trump has been lauded for delivering “on promises he made to voters on the campaign trail,” the website noted that he hasn’t acted “on two programs he vowed to end within days of being sworn into office”— H-1B and DACA.

DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, protects undocumented immigrants that came to the United States as children from deportation.

The post, written by the Daily Caller’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, recalled that Candidate Trump had vowed to kill the H-1B program with “no exceptions.”

In March 2016, Trump said on his campaign site: “I will end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labor program, and institute an absolute requirement to hire American workers first for every visa and immigration program. No exceptions.”

The Daily Caller wrote that, now both H-1B and DACA, still stand “48 days into” in to the Trump presidency.

It said the two occasions White House press secretary Sean Spicer addressed the H-1B issue he gave nearly identical remarks. The gist of those remarks were that the administration needs to look into H-1B and H4 spousal visas as part of a comprehensive immigration reform package.

Here’s what Spicer said, when asked about the H-1B issue on Wednesday: “I think we have talked before about immigration as a whole. I think there is the legal part of immigration and then the illegal part of immigration. The president’s actions that he’s taken in terms of his executive order and other revamping of immigration policy have focused on our border security, keeping our country safe, our people safe. And then obviously, whether it’s H-1B or the other one — spousal visas and other areas, student visas — I think there is a natural desire have a full, comprehensive look at that.”

The Daily Caller said at this point it appears that Trump might not deliver on scrapping H-1B and DACA.

The Daily Caller, founded by conservative pundit Tucker Carlson, Indian American Neil Patel, a former Dick Cheney aide, is second only Breitbart.com in traffic among right of the center political news site, according to Alexa.