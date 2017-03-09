H4 work authorization may be next on Trump’s hit list, says Sheela Murthy

Murthy cautions that a draft executive order is already in circulation

Prominent immigration lawyer Sheela Murthy said that it is likely that the Trump administration could reverse the work authorization for spouses of H-1B visa holders.

Murthy, the founder of Murthy Law Firm, one of the nation’s top immigration law firms, pointed out that a draft executive order that is being circulated “calls for the Department of Homeland Security to review all regulation that allow foreign nationals to work in the US to determine which of those regulations violate US Immigration laws, or otherwise not in the national interest.”

She said that it “is a coded message for certain classes of EADs like the H4 EAD program.”

“ … maybe even I-140 EADs under what they call compelling circumstances, whether that will be tightened even more. And now since we never had any cases because the law only became effective only from 17th of January, whether they will define compelling circumstances so narrowly as to almost — allow nobody to go through barring some kind of weird unusual humanitarian kind of situation as opposed to a much more broader—we were hoping for a much more literal interpretation,” Murthy told The American Bazaar.

India is a main beneficiary of the H1B visa program. The work authorization for a H-1b spouse, who enters US on H4 visa, came after much deliberations. It was under Obama administration in 2014 that an executive order was issued to allow work authorization to H-1b holders in line for green cards or permanent residency. That time the decision was made realizing the economic hardships that H-1b spouse bear, though being highly skilled and job eligible.

“Allowing the spouses of these visa holders to legally work in the United States makes perfect sense,” USCIS Director Leon Rodríguez said in 2015. “It helps U.S. businesses keep their highly skilled workers by increasing the chances these workers will choose to stay in this country during the transition from temporary workers to permanent residents. It also provides more economic stability and better quality of life for the affected families.”

The Trump administration is already in a repealing spree to reverse several of Obama-era regulations. In February, it requested for a 60-day time to respond to a court case filed by on reversing work authorization of H4 visa holders. This, however, is now looked as an initial sign for bigger changes to non-immigrant work visas.