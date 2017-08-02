Edgard Kagan commences service as US Consul General in Mumbai

Kagan was the Deputy Chief Mission at the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur

Edgard Kagan on Tuesday has assumed the post of Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, succeeding former Consul General Tom Vajda.

Kagan, who was the Deputy Chief Mission at the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a well-known career diplomat and graduate from the renowned Yale University. He was accompanied in Mumbai by his wife and three children.

“My family and I are honored to be representing our country here in western India. I look forward to meeting people across our western Indian consular district and to working together to advance the US-Indian partnership on all levels,” Kagan said, according to a statement from the US Embassy in India.

He also served as the deputy director for the United States Mission to the United Nations in Washington. He previously served as director of Korean affairs, including serving as acting deputy assistant secretary for Japan and Korea from August 2011 to January 2012.

Born in Chicago and raised in Wilmette, Illinois, Kagan joined the US Foreign Service in 1991. His other diplomatic posts include China, Australia, Israel, Hungary, and Cote d’Ivoire.