Google denies hiring Chandigarh student Harshit Sharma for Rs 14.4 million job

Harshit Sharma claimed that he has been hired by Google with an annual salary of Rs 14.4 million

Tech giant Google on Tuesday denied all the reports about hiring a Chandigarh student as a graphic designer and made it clear that the company is not recruiting anyone from schools anywhere in the world.

Harshit Sharma, a class twelve student of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 33-B of Chandigarh earlier claimed that he has been hired by Google for graphic designing with an annual salary of Rs 14.4 million (about $226,000).

Sharma had told media that he applied for the special program through a Google link and the attractive posters designing got him selected.

Related: Son’s job in Google doesn’t stop father from being a porter

“Currently, we don’t have any information on our records with respect to Harshit Sharma’s candidacy,” Google officials told indianexpress.com.

The boy, who claimed to have been trained by his uncle Rohit Sharma, was supposed to leave for California on August 7.

The 16-year-old IT student’s story was among Tuesday’s trending stories and the boy himself said that he is feeling happy and proud.

Related: Google hires Apple’s lead chip architect Manu Gulati to build custom chips for Pixel phones

Sharma told media that he used to make posters of both Bollywood and Hollywood stars and earned Rs 40,000-50,000 (nearly $630 to $785) during school time. He claimed that he will receive training in graphic designing for an initial period of one year with a stipend of Rs. 400,000 ($6,270) per month; and, after completing the training, he will get a remuneration of Rs 1.2 million ($18,810) per month.