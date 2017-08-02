Two Indian Americans murdered in separate incidents in California

The 20-year-old Simranjit Singh was shot dead at a gas station at Sacramento

Two Indian Americans were killed in separate incidents in California last week.

Subag Singh of Fresno was found dead in a Fresno Irrigation District Canal on Monday, July 25. He is believed to be a homicide victim and the body was found about 10.15 a.m. in the canal near McCall and Jensen avenues, according to a Fresno Bee report.

His home is in the 100 block of North Douglas Avenue, near Armstrong Avenue, miles away from where his body was found. The 68-year-old Singh went missing on the morning of June 23 and detectives are investigating about his whereabouts after he left home.

The 20-year-old Simranjit Singh was shot dead at a gas station at Sacramento in California late on the night of July 25.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Simranjit moved to the US about two years ago and was staying with his elder sister Harpinder Kaur and her husband Hartejpreet Chauhan. The family denied the chance for a hate crime.

Singh, who came to the US to study engineering, was working part-time as a clerk at the gas station, which is close to his sister’s house. At the time of the fatal incident, Simranjit was present at the gas station along with a co-worker, who is a Pakistan national.

The co-worker reportedly entered into an argument with three men who were drinking liquor in the parking lot. One of them allegedly assaulted the Pakistan national and he went inside to call the police.

“Simrajit, who was not even aware of the incident, came out to clear the garbage. The drunken men approached him and one of the shot him several times, leading to his death,” Hindustan Times quoted Hartejpreet Chauhan.

The Sikh American Legal Defense & Education Fund (SALDEF) on Friday stated that the organization is working with both local and federal law enforcement authorities to ensure these murders are thoroughly investigated.

“SALDEF is saddened to learn about the tragic murders of Subag Singh and Simranjit Singh both of California, in separate and unrelated incidents. Our condolences go out to the family of Subag Singh, of Fresno, California, and Simranjit Singh of Elk Grove, California,” the statement read.