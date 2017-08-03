LG to launch flagship smartphone with OLED Fullvision display

OLED FullVision display will feature an amazing resolution of 1,440×2,880 (4.15 million total) pixels

If the reports flashing on tech websites are to be believed, LG is planning to launch its new flagship device later this year and this time it could feature an OLED display.

According to a report that appeared in CNET, the smartphone rumored to be V30 will be the first phone to feature the indigenously built OLED display since the South Korean makers launched it in the 2015 model LG G Flex2.

LG on August 1 had announced that it will come up with a flagship device with bigger screen – 6-inch. One of the major differences between the 2015 model and the one rumored now will be that the latter will not be flexible as the LG G Flex 2.

Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said in a statement that “expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones”.

“With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products,” he added.

According to CNET, the rumored V30 will hit the market as a successor of the 2016 mode V20 but with a bigger display and smaller bezel, which will make the new flagship from LG smaller than its predecessor despite the large display.

The OLED FullVision display will feature an amazing resolution of 1,440×2,880 (4.15 million total) pixels said the statement from LG.

LG is expected to take the wraps off its latest flagship during the IFA Berlin trade show scheduled for September this year.