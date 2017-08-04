Aziz Ansari quits the Internet, says he’s reading books instead

Ansari also has an answer for the question how will get up-to-date without the internet

Indian American comedian and actor Aziz Ansari revealed the reason for why he never posts on Instagram and other social media sites and said that he deleted all social media apps from the phone and completely gave up the internet.

In an interview with GQ, the Master of None creator answered a question about taking an Internet hiatus saying that the obsession with “seeing a new thing” had become an addiction.

ALSO READ: Netflix back with Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None’, season two begins on May 12

“Whenever you check for a new post on Instagram or whenever you go on The New York Times to see if there’s a new thing, it’s not even about the content,” he told the magazine. “It’s just about seeing a new thing. You get addicted to that feeling. You’re not going to be able to control yourself. So the only way to fight that is to take yourself out of the equation and remove all these things.”

Ansari also has an answer for the question how will get up-to-date without using the help of the internet.

“I don’t think me reading the news is helping anything. I think it’s hurting me. It’s putting me in a bad state of mind. And I could see how someone could hear that about me and be like, ‘Oh, you’re ignoring what’s happening in the world’s cause you don’t want negativity in your head. That seems very selfish’. Maybe it is. I don’t know. It’s not like I was reading it and then, like, immediately taking action in a way that was helping to fix problems. I can still cut checks without reading the articles,” he told GQ.

ALSO READ: Watch: Aziz Ansari monologue on Saturday Night Live

Aziz Ansari covers the fall issue of @GQStyle🔥🔥Full story drops tomorrow morning. A post shared by GQ (@gq) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

He said he is reading a book instead of surfing the internet for hours in the nights.

“It’s better to just sit and be in your own head for a minute. I wanted to stop that thing where I get home and look at websites for an hour and a half, checking to see if there’s a new thing. And read a book instead,” he said adding that, “I’ve been doing it for a couple of months, and it’s worked. I’m reading, like three books right now. I’m putting something in my mind. It feels so much better than just reading the Internet and not remembering anything.”