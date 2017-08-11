Mika Singh cancels Houston concert after ‘Hamara Pakistan’ comment, claims Shalabh Kumar

Singh was scheduled to perform in Houston on August 12.

After the controversial ‘Hamara Pakistan’ comment, Bollywood singer Mika Singh has canceled his concert in Houston, Chicago, industrialist and President Trump’s Indian American aide Shalabh Kumar claimed with a tweet.

“Gland to confirm Mika not going to Houston. Thanks @MikaSingh to agree. @SriSri @yogrishiramdev @narendramodi @Ramlal @rammadhavbjp @imanasvi” Kumar wrote.

Singh was scheduled to perform in Houston on August 12, ahead of the independence days of Pakistan and India on August 14 and 15 respectively. The singer’s “Hamara Pakistan” remark was in a video, which he posted on the internet for the promotions of the Houston show.

In the video, Singh urged his fans and supporters from India and Pakistan to join the Independence Day celebrations in the Texas city, along with a local Pakistan-origin promoter of his show.

The “Hamara Pakistan” remark has drawn severe criticism from the community members and many of them asked the organizers to cancel the singer’s performance. Some even opined that Singh did an unforgivable act.

The actor soon tweeted declaring he is a proud Indian and urged the Indian American community in Chicago to join the Independence Day celebrations on August 13. Singh and his group will hold a concert in connection with the India Day celebration and parade at Knoch Park in Naperville.

I'm an indian and I'm always proud to be an indian….

Thanxxxx Jai hind 🙏🙏🙏…. pic.twitter.com/bjZRySPZOD — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 3, 2017

Had a yummy food in Houston with family … Thanx to Amar singh Bhaaji .. happy ,Sonu, Jindi and Babbu Bhaaji , for the great hospitality.. pic.twitter.com/qrDmtumO8d — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 11, 2017

However, the singer’s pinned post on Twitter about the concert is still there.