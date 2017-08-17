Charlottesville protestors were ‘no innocent person’ says Vice correspondent Elle Reeve; white nationalist leader Cantwell cries fearing arrest

The violence in Charlottesville had left at least 19 people injured.

Elle Reeve, the Vice News Tonight correspondent who hit the headlines after her documentary on the violent white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, went viral while speaking to CNN on Wednesday said that the protestors were not “accidentally getting” involved.

When hundreds of white supremacists and neo-Nazi’s took to the streets of Charlottesville, Reeve took her camera and documented the protest, which later turned ugly resulting in the death of a young woman, who was a counter demonstrator, and two troopers in a helicopter crash.

The documentary video stands as a proof of the chaos and confusion caused when hundreds of white nationalists, alt-righters, and neo-Nazis marched to Charlottesville, Virginia, to participate in the Unite the Right rally.

The documentary video has Reeve talking to white nationalist leaders Christopher Cantwell, Robert Ray, David Duke, and Matthew Heimbach — as well as counter protesters.

Reeve can be also seen speaking to residents of Charlottesville, members of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the Charlottesville Police.

Talking to Reeve, Cooper asked whether she agreed with President Trump’s statement that the protestors “fine people, on both sides”.

Reeve dismissed Trump’s stand saying that “Everyone who was there knew what they were doing. They were shouting ‘Jews will not replace us.’ It was very well coordinated. They had an order to the chants. There was no mistaking. There’s no innocent person wandering up and accidentally getting involved in this.”

In the 22-minute documentary, Reeve follows the white nationalist leader Christopher Cantwell. She gives an eye witness account of the march that started on Friday night that culminated in violence on Saturday violence.

Interestingly, the white nationalist Charlottesville rally co-organizer Chris Cantwell released a self-shot YouTube video in which he can be seen lamenting after a warrant was issued against him by the police. Cantwell, who can be seen addressing the police, says “I’m terrified, I’m afraid you’re going to kill me, I really am.”

“And I’m watching CNN talk about this as violent, white nationalist protest — we have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful,” he said. “We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding.”

A teary-eyed Cantwell can be seen taking a few seconds to take a long breath to say, “I want to be peaceful, I want to be law abiding, okay? That was the whole entire point of this.”

Cantwell also says in the video that he is afraid to go out for the fear of being attacked and said that he is thinking of contacting police as he feels it’s unsafe to “go anywhere.”

According to Southern Poverty Law Center, “Christopher Cantwell is an anti-Semitic, Alt-Right shock jock and an unapologetic fascist, who spews white nationalist propaganda with a libertarian spin on his live-streamed call-in show Radical Agenda.”

Full Video of Documentary by Elle Reeve