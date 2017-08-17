Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal to introduce resolution to condemn Trump

Despite the resolution, Trump continued to give statements that contradicted the White House statement

While Trump and his administration were being harrowed for cold response in denouncing the white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and others alt-right groups indulged in Charlottesville violence, Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal was on her work table, busy preparing a new resolution.

The resolution introduced by Jayapal on Wednesday demanded the President to strongly condemn white nationalists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups responsible for the violence. It said that the administration should terminate the services and prohibit the hiring of individuals in White House and administration who have supported or encouraged support for White Supremacists.

ALSO READ: Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal calls Trump’s proposed immigration policy ‘cruel and inhumane

The resolution had called out White House and the Trump administration individuals who support white supremacists by name. The names mentioned in the official press release include Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Sebastian Gorka.

Despite the resolution, Trump continued to give statements that contradicted the White House statement released, calling both sides responsible for the attack.

Trump’s ambiguous position on the violence has prompted Jayapal along with Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) to make a new resolution for censuring and condemning Trump.

The new resolution, which has been prepared, is in response to Trump defending those who marched with white supremacists. It will be introduced in the House of Representatives on Friday.

“Not even a week has passed since the tragedy in Charlottesville. But on Tuesday, the president poured salt on the nation’s wounds by defending those who marched with white supremacists,” Rep. Jayapal said. “In an unscripted press conference, we saw the real and unfiltered Donald Trump – the logical endpoint for a man who has consistently trafficked in racism throughout his career.”

ALSO READ: Rep. Pramila Jayapal says Republicans should ‘actually work with Democrats’ on healthcare

She said, “The American people expect their leaders to condemn white supremacy in unambiguous terms. President Trump not only failed at condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis, he stood up for them – for that he must be censured. The president’s conduct is un-American and it must stop.”

Jayapal’s measure is supported by 47 members of Congress.

The full text of the prepared censure resolution can be found below:

RES. __

Censuring and condemning President Donald Trump.

115th CONGRESS

1st Session

August 18, 2017

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. NADLER, Ms. WATSON COLEMAN, and Ms. JAYAPAL submitted the following resolution, which was referred to the Committee on _______;

RESOLUTION

Censuring and condemning President Donald Trump.

Whereas on August 11, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, a gathering of white supremacists, including neo-Nazis, Klu Klux Klan (KKK) members, and other alt-Right, white nationalist groups, marched through the streets with torches as part of a coordinated ‘Unite the Right’ rally spewing racism, anti-Semitism, bigotry and hatred;

Whereas on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, a car driven by James Alex Fields, Jr. rammed into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 20 others;

Whereas President Donald Trump’s immediate public comments rebuked “many sides” for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and failed to specifically condemn the ‘Unite the Right’ rally or cite the white supremacist, neo-Nazi gathering as responsible for actions of domestic terrorism;

Whereas on August 15, 2017 President Donald Trump held a press conference at Trump Tower where he re-asserted that “both sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and attempted to create a moral equivalency between white supremacist, KKK, neo-Nazi groups and those counter-protesting the ‘Unite the Right’ rally;

Whereas President Donald Trump has surrounded himself with, and cultivated the influence of, senior advisors and spokespeople who have long histories of promoting white nationalist, alt-Right, racist and anti-Semitic principles and policies within the country;

Whereas President Donald Trump has provided tacit encouragement and little to no denunciation of white supremacist groups and individuals who promote their bigoted, nationalist ideology and policies;

Whereas President Donald Trump has failed to provide adequate condemnation and assure the American people of his resolve to opposing domestic terrorism: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) does hereby censure and condemn President Donald Trump for his inadequate response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017, his failure to immediately and specifically name and condemn the white supremacist groups responsible for actions of domestic terrorism, for re-asserting that “both sides” were to blame and excusing the violent behavior of participants in the ‘Unite the Right’ rally, and for employing people with ties to white supremacist movements in the White House, such as Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka; and

(2) does hereby urge President Donald Trump to fire any and all White House advisors who have urged him to cater to the alt-Right movement in the United States.