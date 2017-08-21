Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston to honor three Indian Americans

Bhavesh V. Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, will deliver the keynote at the gala.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) announced that it will honor three Indian Americans for their outstanding achievements in entrepreneurship and community service during its18th annual Gala on August 26.

IACCGH is a foundation that is carefully designed to fulfill the criteria of creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and maximization of resources.

IACCGH organizes one of the biggest annual community galas in the US that is usually attended by top Indian American businessmen, leaders, officials and guests.

According to the IACCGH, during this year’s gala on August 26, it will honor Indian Americans Marie Goradia, Swapnil Agarwal and Bal Sareen for their contributions.

Goradia, who is a past president of Pratham USA’s Houston chapter and the co-founder and mentor of Pratham Houston Young Professionals, will be honored with Impact on Humanity award.

Swapnil Agarwal, Founder & Managing Principal of Nitya Capital has been announced as the Young Entrepreneur of the Yearby IACCGH and Bal Sareen ‎President of Brask Inc will be honored with the Entrepreneur of the Year award.

In addition to the three Indian Americans, Janiece Longoria, an American national will be honored with Economic Impact award of the year.

Bhavesh V. Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, will deliver the keynote at the gala as well as present awards to the winners. The gala is expected to have over 700 attendees.

Dr Anupam Ray, Consul General of India in Houston, will be the chief guest of the gala, which will be also attended by Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Established in 1999, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston evolved into a vehicle for economic empowerment for the local businesses. The organization has been educating and enabling minority business owners to understand and benefit from programs targeted at small and medium enterprises.