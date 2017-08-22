Indian American Davan Maharaj fired as LA Times publisher after rift with promoters

Maharaj will be replaced by Ross Levinsohn.

The promoters of Los Angeles Times, the fifth-largest newspaper in the US, fired Indian American Publisher cum Editor Davan Maharaj as part of a massive shakeup in the top tier of the California-based newspaper.

Maharaj was serving in both jobs since March 2016 after he got promoted from the Editor in Chief post, which he held since his appointment in 2011.

According to the official statement of Los Angeles Times, Maharaj will be replaced by Ross Levinsohn a former Yahoo and of Fox Interactive Media executive.

Jim Kirk, the former editor, and publisher of Chicago Sun-Times will take up the position of interim executive editor.

Levinsohn told CNNMoney that he will try to position the Los Angeles Times for “sustainable, long-term growth.”

“We’re in a moment where the need for the L.A. Times — for journalism, for facts and for reporting — has never been greater, and I see so much potential to grow our impact,” Levinsohn said.

“This is an amazing opportunity,” Levinsohn said in an interview to LA Times. “The L.A. Times is a bastion of great journalism. My aspiration is to draw upon the incredible amount of work that has been done here and broaden it.”

He also added that he will focus more on “groundbreaking journalism” ranging from areas such as entertainment, art, tech, climate change, and other important subjects.

Maharaja’s ousting was expected as he has been engaged in a nasty clash with Justin Dearborn, CEO of Tronc and its Chairman Michael Ferro.

Tronc, formerly Tribune Publishing is the parent company that owns Los Angeles Times and other nine US newspapers. Out of the 10 newspapers that Tronc owns, Los Angeles Times is the biggest.

Maharaj repeatedly clashed with Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn, Chairman Michael Ferro and others at the parent company.

Interestingly, Los Angeles Times carried a report about the ousting of the top executives titled “Ross Levinsohn is named the new publisher and CEO of the L.A.

Times as top editors are ousted,” making it evident that there was an irreversible rift within the top executives and staffers of the newspaper.

The report said three other editors – Managing Editor Marc Duvoisin, Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Megan Garvey and Assistant Managing Editor of Investigations Matt Doig were also fired along with Maharaj.

“During the last 28 years, it has been an honor working with the best journalists in a great American newsroom,” Maharaj said in an email. “They are indomitable, and I wish them well in their continued fight to serve our community. I’m proud of the work we’ve done.”

LA Times won three Pulitzer Prizes, including for breaking news reporting of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino while Maharaj was the editor.

Maharaj is a native of Trinidad and started his journalism career in 1989 as an intern and later worked as the reporter of Orange County, Los Angeles, and east Africa.

The immediate reason for the firing of top executives is believed to be the slowdown in the revenue for the second quarter, which continued to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter.