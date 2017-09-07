Indian Consulate in Houston to organize Consular Camp in Kansas on Oct. 7, 2017

The event, organized in association with local Indian American organizations in Kansas City, will help provide consular services to the Indian passport holders.

Indian Consulate in Houston, along with the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Kansas City, India Association of Kansas City (IAKS) and other local organizations of Kansas City, is organizing a Consular Camp on October 7, 2017, at 6330, Lackman Road, Shawnee, Kansas.

The event will be from 9.30 a.m. till 4 p.m.

The media statement by the consulate said on Wednesday that Indians who hold US passport and are in the process of applying for the OCI Card, Visa and Renunciation of Indian nationality may take their application along with the supporting documents to the Camp on Saturday.

Additionally, Indian passport holders who are in the process to renew their passports may also take their applications with supporting documents at the event.

“Officers of the Consulate General of India, Houston will verify the applications and supporting documents,” the Consulate said. “Applicants may thereafter send the approved applications to CKGS, Houston.”

Until Tuesday, Houston was under mandatory curfew after the Hurricane Harvey devastated the area with unprecedented floods. The area is slowly limping back to normalcy as the recovery efforts are in full swing.

Even the area close to the consulate office in Houston was under water until recently. In a video retweeted by Consul General Anupam Ray, the area is seen flooded with water, with only tops of trees visible.

More than 200 Indian students were stranded at the University of Houston last month. They were helped by the local Indian organizations and the Houston Consulate. All 200 students were safely rescued.

However, two Indian students, Nikhil Bhatia and Shalini Singh, who were rescued by Bryan Police officers from Lake Bryan on August 26 could not be saved. Bhatia died on August 30 and Singh succumbed to her injuries on September 4. Both Bhatia and Singh were students of A&M University.

Houston has a population of more than 150,000 Indian Americans.