Indian American Raj Shah gets key post in Trump’s communications team

Indian American Raj Shah’s parents are from Gujarat. His father was an engineer by profession and lived in Mumbai. His mother was from Bhujpur in Kutch.

President Trump appoints Indian American Raj Shah, 32, as Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary. Another Trump’s confidante Hope Hicks has been appointed as his Communications Director. Shah had earlier served as Deputy Communications Director; and, Hicks had previously served as an Assistant to the President and Interim Communications Director.

“Raj Shah will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary,” White House said in a statement, Indian Express reported.

Shah was among the first few who were appointed to White House within a few hours after Donald Trump was sworn as the US President in January. He was also identified as three West Wing Power Player, the other two being Hope Hicks and Eli Miller.

Before taking up White House assignments, Shah lead the Opposition Research in the Republican National Committee played a key role in formulating the party’s anti-Clinton campaign during the days ahead of the presidential election.

“These individuals will be key leaders in helping to implement the president-elect’s agenda and bring real change to Washington,” former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said in January while announcing Shah’s appointment. “Each of them has been instrumental over the last several months, and in some cases years, in helping the president-elect.”

Shah’s had also served as a research assistant during the presidency of George W Bush. In 2008, he was also part of the campaign team of John McCain, who lost to Barack Obama.

Shah’s parents came to the US in the 1980s. He was born and brought-up in Connecticut.

