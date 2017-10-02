DACA renewal request’s deadline is on October 5

The Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) beneficiaries whose work authorizations are ending between September 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018, are eligible to apply for renewal.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a reminder on Thursday for the approaching deadline of the Obama-era amnesty program.

“As previously announced, for recipients whose DACA and work authorization expire between Sept. 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018, inclusive, USCIS will continue to accept renewal requests through Oct. 5, 2017,” USCIS press statement said. “These requests must be properly filed and physically received by the agency at the proper filing location no later than Oct. 5.”

If approved, the renewal will be good for two years. More details on the address and instruction on filing the requests can be checked on the USCIS website.

Individuals whose DACA and work authorizations are expiring after March 5, 2017, are not eligible to submit a renewal request.

Beneficiaries whose authorizations have expired on or before September 4, 2017, and who have not properly filed a renewal request that was received on or before September 5, 2017, are also ineligible for the renewal request.

On September 5 the Trump administration announced to discontinue the DACA program and gave a six-month window to bring it down. “DHS [Department of Homeland Security] will provide a limited, six-month window during which it will consider certain requests for DACA and applications for work authorization, under specific parameters,” the USCIS announced then.

The current statement said, “Based on legal guidance issued by the Attorney General, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke issued a memorandum on Sept. 5, 2017, initiating an orderly wind-down of DACA.”

Reportedly, about 7,000 Indians face deportation after the administration’s decision to rescind the program. Indian American lawmakers had condemned the scrapping of the program.

Overall, there are about 800,000 individuals benefited from the program.

