Indian Embassy celebrates 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Indian Embassy in the US celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday with Ambassador Navtej Serna doing the floral tribute in front of the Gandhi Statue outside the embassy.

After lighting the ceremonial lamp, Deputy Chief of Mission Santosh Jha addressed the gathering, this was followed by a rendition of patriotic songs.

Consulate General of India in New York along with Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan and the Manhattan Borough Office celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and the International Day of Non-Violence at Gandhi’s Statue located in the Union Square Park.

The occasion was graced by Rep Carolyn Maloney of Manhattan; Gale Brewer, president of Manhattan Borough; Mathew Washington, vice president of Manhattan Borough; and, Dr Navin C. Mehta, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan, all of whom spoke of the relevance of principles of Mahatma Gandhi in today’s world.

In his welcome address, Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty highlighted the simplicity Gandhi’s message and how easy and natural it is for all to follow it.

Chakraborty, while addressing the gathering outside the Counsel General office, said Gandhi doesn’t belong to an era or an age but instead he belongs to humanity and for eternity.

Consul General of India, Houston, Dr Anupam Ray attended the ‘Thousand Lights for Peace’ event that was organized by Mahatma Gandhi Library Houston. Consul General presented the awards to the children for their excellent performance in various competitions.

Mahatma Gandhi Library Houston also announced its plans to open a permanent Gandhi Museum in Houston.

Consulate General of India, Chicago, also celebrated the anniversary in the consulate premises, with Counsel General Neeta Bhushan delivering the keynote speech.

Consulate General of India, Atlanta, celebrated International Day of Non-violence and the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Statue Atlanta. The celebration was jointly organized by the consulate and Gandhi Foundation of USA.