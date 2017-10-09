Annual Diwali celebrations at Times Square draw large crowds

The Times Square event, which is the largest Diwali celebration outside India, was debuted in 2013 and is the creation of Neeta Bhasin, president and CEO of marketing firm ASB Communications.

The Times Square on Saturday witnessed huge Diwali celebrations by the Indian American community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings electrified the gathering.

The celebrations in New York offered a showcase of cultural and dance performances, ethnic attractions, local shopping stalls, and mouth-watering Indian cuisine. The performers at the Light up Times Square concert include Aamir and Sanjeeda, Hamsika Iyer, Raman Mahadevan, Mickey Singh and Terence Lewis.

The event began at 2 pm and the organizers displayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali message to the Indian American community on the big screen during the massive event.

Prime Minister's Diwali Greetings electrified the huge gathering celebrating Diwali at Times Square, New York pic.twitter.com/PCV77UVE5x — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) October 9, 2017

Milling crowds celebrating Diwali with enthusiasm at Times Square, New York pic.twitter.com/ocUaKqGv69 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) October 8, 2017

“Being an immigrant woman, I felt compelled to showcase the beauty and the richness of our culture, and what better way than bringing our incredible festival Diwali, that celebrates the victory of light over darkness [and] knowledge over ignorance, to the center of New York, Times Square?” HuffPost quoted Bhasin.

It's Diwali Time already at Times Square #NYC pic.twitter.com/WF8k9nC0Nt — Tanmaya Lal (@IndiaDPRNewYork) October 8, 2017

She told the media house that the celebrations are “more important now than ever” as the United States is witnessing a rise in polarizing, anti-immigrant policies.

“Indian culture is part of American culture, as is Mexican, and Chinese and the many cultures that together make up the beautiful tapestry that is the American culture. We want to spread a message of acceptance and integration, love and harmony in a society that feels extremely divided at this moment,” she added.

