‘Padmavati’ trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film promises an epic visual treat

The trailer of the much-awaited film Padmavati is out and it hints that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will set fire to the box office once again.

The three minute trailer introduces the three protagonists, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The trailer shows the romance between Kapoor and Padukone’s characters and introduces Ranveer Singh in a never seen before avatar.

The trailer also shares glimpses of the war scenes between the Rajputs and the Khilji dynasty ruler and just like the trailer of Bajirao Mastani, Padmavati trailer also has minimal dialogues.

Singh steals the show as scary Alauddin Khilji with unkempt hair, kohl, and scary-eyes. Both Padukone and Kapoor look fierce as the queen and the king of Chittor.

The film tells the story of Sultan Alauddin Khilji and his obsessive love for the already married Rani Padmini. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Sonu Sood and Danny Denzongpa.

Padmavati, which was earlier scheduled to release on November 17, was delayed as its shooting in Jaipur was disrupted earlier this year.

In January, during the shooting of the film in Jaipur, the members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena protested at sets at Jaigarh Fort alleging that Bhansali depicted wrong facts in the script. They also assaulted the director.

Later in March, the group vandalized the Chittorgarh Fort. A group of unidentified vandals attacked and set fire to the sets of the film in Kolhapur and destroyed the production set, costumes, and jewelry.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati is expected to feature some amazing songs composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shreya Ghoshal is singing four songs for the film.

