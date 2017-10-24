Simran Baidwan: The life of a desi Hollywood writer

Indian American Baidwan, a writer and producer on ABC’s The Good Doctor, speaks about her experiences as a desi writer in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES: It’s a Monday morning, and I’m on my way to meet Simran Baidwan. In Los Angeles, a meeting at 11 am means leaving your house at least by 9 in the morning, even if you only live 30 minutes away because of the never ending, but especially tough morning traffic. On the way, it’s a mixture of excitement and going over questions to ask Baidwan about her experiences as a desi writer in Hollywood.

I had been following Baidwan both on social media and through her work long enough to know there’s an ease in the way she communicates and is someone more people should get to know.

Baidwan’s voice both on Twitter and in the show’s she’s been able to write for is compelling. On Twitter, it’s a voice that’s direct, certainly has a point of view, and one that comes from a woman who works in a field that’s not typical for desis.

After arriving, a white building and red umbrellas greet me immediately. Baidwan’s office isn’t hard to find. I introduce myself, notice her navy blue shirt with bold yellow letters that reads ‘Rise, Wise, Eyes Up’. She gives me a quick tour and points out the other writers for The Good Doctor.

It’s outside, where we settle in a cute shaded courtyard to start her interview and learn more about her journey.

Where are you from?

I was born and raised in the San Francisco and Bay Area, in San Jose specifically. I grew up in San Jose and Fremont. And I remember, when we first moved to Fremont, I was the only brown kid in my class. Fremont, now is such a big hub for desis and Asians, but back then it was kind of like going to the Wild West.

I was born and raised there. My parents are both Punjabi and immigrated from India. My dad came in the early ‘60s from a town just outside of Chandigarh , and then my mom came over after they got married, in the 70’s. Her dad was a brigadier in the army so they lived wherever they were stationed. My parents did have an arranged marriage. It’s been interesting being the product of desi immigrants coming here with their hopes and dreams for you and for their family.

Do you have siblings?

I do, I have an older half brother who lives in Colorado and then I have a younger brother and sister. My older half brother is quite a bit older, so you kind of feel like you have two components to your family.

What brought you to LA?

After I was born and raised there [San Jose and Fremont], I went to UC San Diego for undergraduate. I was a double major in communication with an emphasis in film and television as well as political science with an emphasis in pre-law. I went to the University of San Diego for law school. My parents strongly encouraged it over film school! If I wasn’t going to be a doctor or an engineer, a lawyer would do!

But, I came to LA for a job in Hollywood. I was working as a prosecutor for about four years and it was one of those things where I wasn’t sure if that’s what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. I had just been newly married for about a year, and my husband was super supportive. He was like “I don’t want to resent me, or us for not going and trying to do it.” So I moved to LA.

Tell me a little bit about your work background?

Baidwan: It was through the help of a friend who helped pass my resume to someone that I became their assistant. So, I really started at the bottom and worked my way up. I was an assistant for an Executive Producer for a show called ‘Judging Amy’ at the time. It was eye-opening and really informing because he was an Executive Producer but everything ran through his office. I got to see all the worlds like production meetings, post, the writers, what everyone did and understand what I was attracted to and what I wanted to do in this industry.

What about your journey to becoming a writer?

Yeah, writing is interesting because when I studied it in undergraduate, we would put together little short films and projects. I wrote a lot of short stories but I never thought of myself as someone who could write film and TV. I mean, I loved it growing up and watched then and now compulsively, but I didn’t think of it as something you were supposed to do, partly because of my background. As a desi, there are things you are supposed to do. For all intents and purposes, I was the eldest child, and my dad was an engineer and my mom studied English, but they were like, ‘go be a doctor, be an engineer, go to law school.’

I didn’t have any examples or mentors, I didn’t have anyone to look up to that said, ‘hey you can do this [writing] too’.

So I went to law school and I enjoyed it. But even as I was doing that, I would still write short stories on my own. Even as a lawyer, I would wake up in the middle of the night and be like ‘oh I have a great for a short story! But no one is going to want to read that, noone is gonna wanna see that.’ That was kind of my thought process, but as I became secure in who I was as a person, as I got a little older…I realized I was good at my job as a lawyer, but it wasn’t fulfilling me creatively and my passion deep in me. At that point I knew I could support myself in whatever I wanted to do.

Is your family supportive of what you do, how so?

My parents were very supportive at that point. They were like, ‘ok, you have a law degree to fall back on.’ I mean, I think there’s some safety in thinking that myself. I thought, ‘if I’m not going to try it now, then I’ll never try it and I don’t want to ever regret not trying it.’ And then I thought, ‘I have good story sense, and I think I know what I’m talking about’” When I came to LA, I got to see how the ‘sausage was made’ proverbially. Then I thought, ‘oh yeah, I want to be the person who tells the stories, who develops the character, who creates the narrative, and really builds worlds.’ I thought that was the most fascinating and most interesting to me.

You had mentioned your parents and husband had been supportive. Do you have children? Are they also supportive?

My husband is great. We have been together since undergraduate and he’s the one who probably understands the most intrinsically who I am. and what like to do, and what I’m interested in. Everyone has been very supportive and great of me as a person and they understand that if I want to try something, I have a lot of determination and fortitude. I feel like there’s a lot of me who is like, “I’m going to get it done.” If I want to pursue something, I will pursue it full course and make sure that I’ve explored all my options to make sure I am able to do it.

I have two kids, a three year-old and an eight year-old. They were born into this world where Mom has always been a writer. They’ve never not known me as that so as crazy as this world might seem when explaining to your family—because it is like talking about outer space to them, they don’t really understand it, my kids don’t known any different.

For them, it is Mom is a writer and she goes to work. The other times when I’m working crazy hours, and I have to fly away to be on location or the opposite when you’re freelance and on hiatus, I get to be home. I get to actually volunteer at the school, be at the library, pick them up and take them to soccer. Sometimes, that’s not the case, but that’s their normal.

They get excited, when we’re driving around town, my kids will see a billboards and will be like, “Mamma, look! The Good Doctor!” They understand she does something with that show, she writes for that show, but they are too young to watch the shows, but some day they will be able to.

They think it’s cool, but right now, it’s much cooler that someone’s dad is a fireman!

You had mentioned ‘The Good Doctor’, what are a few highlights of your career?

One of the biggest shows I was an assistant on, was House. It was an incredible opportunity, and I call it the best paid internship I ever had. It was a paid graduate program and I was an assistant to a director and then to a writing team (Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner) who really helped David Shore, the creator. All of these people were really inclusive, they asked me to come to set, to come to production meetings so I could really see however thing was done. I got to see how stories were broken and it was really fundamental into my education of writing. House was such a big hit and it was great to see the writers being rewarded for their great work.

David Shore is also the creator of The Good Doctor. I felt very fortuitous to be able to come and work with him. He’s one these showrunner who is on every writer’s wish list to work for, so I feel fortunate to be a part of the script. He’s assembled this diverse group of men and women of different ethnicities who are really smart and thoughtful and have really interesting backgrounds. I think with any television show, it’s really important to have a multitude of voices from people of different ages, sexes, cultures, who can help tell a story.

I always say about hiring desi writers, Latin writer, indigenous writers, Asian writers, there are so many of us. We are out there. You can find them, and employ them. There are so many stories that are yet to be told. People are like “oh, people keep repeating stories on TV!” I say, if you bring these people into your writer’s rooms, it will translate to the screen. And I do believe there’s a correlation of directors and writers working behind the screen that will translate to people of color on the screen and having those stories being told that people have never been seen before.

How do you explain your transition from lawyer to writer, and being a writer to people?

Yeah, people think it’s crazy. I have aunts who are like, ‘ok, are you done now? Are you gonna come back?’ They say… ‘are you done now’ like I went on vacation. I say, ‘I’ve been here for 14 years now, I’m not done, this is my career now. This is what I do.’ I tell people that I write for a television show, we write the scripts, we break the stories, we think about different characters and plot lines. The Good Doctor specifically is a medical drama, but it’s more a story about the human condition. It’s about a young surgical resident who happens to have autism and he affects other people’s lives and how they affect his life.

What’s your favorite thing about being a writer?

My favorite thing about writing is complex characters and seeing that we have more in common than we don’t. When it comes to explaining it to people, I tell them I sit in a room and I write stories. I just think of anything I want to write, and you get to pitch that. It sounds very fantastical and almost like it’s a children’s playground, and really, it’s an adult’s playground. People ask me if I get to write the dialogue for one character or all the characters and the answer is, you write for all the characters. David Shore is really great about giving you authorship to create a solid piece and he helps to shepherd that with your vision of what you are trying to execute.

Can you explain the process after you write and explain something people don’t know about putting a show together?

After you write the scripts, you go to shoot them. We fly to a location or stay here in Los Angeles, wherever the set is, and you work with your actors and the director to shoot the scenes. It sounds basic, but sometimes it’s an intangible thing for people to understand until they seen your name on the screen and they realize, ‘oh you did that, you wrote that! How did you do that?’

The other funny thing is when people realize it takes 2 weeks to shoot 42 minutes of television. We work 12-14 hour days and we’re shooting all day and night. Sometimes one scene will take 3 hours and it will translate to 30 seconds on television. I think it’s difficult to understand that there are different shots, and that you have to light different ways. People think that it’s very glamourous and parts of it are, but it’s a lot of work. There are a lot of people that it takes to put a project together. You don’t have a lot of time to do it either, you have to do it and get it out.

Are there many desi writers in Hollywood? If not, do you feel like you’re a pioneer and why/how?

Interestingly, everyone has heard of Aziz Ansari and Mindy Kaling, but I really had to think about it. I know a few writers, Stephanie SenGupta and Y. Shireen Razack, but other than that, I couldn’t really think of any other people and that’s shameful. I know there are other desi writers, but it feels like there should be a lot more.

Not only should there be a lot more desi writers, there should be a lot more writers of color in rooms. It’s with those people in the room that you can bring a different perspective. You can spin stories and think of things in a different way. You’ll bring your own cultural identity and your own stories as well as your unique perspective to the stories you write. The more diverse people you have in a writer’s room, the more dynamic show you can create.

I’ve also been the only person of color in a writer’s room before but as my career has evolved, I’m not the unicorn, so it’s nice.

Do you do anything else besides writing?

I love to travel as much as I can but it’s hard with kids. Going to the movies is still something I love, but really difficult to do, less frequent with kids.

I do like showing my kids new places even if it’s a museum and seeing things through their eyes. They are a constant source of inspiration. It’s fun to go exploring with them and of course, spending time with family and friends.

If my husband and I get to go out, we like to try new restaurants and do new things. For us, it’s about making the most of our city and where we are. Between my work and kids, there’s not a lot of extra time but when we have it, we like to travel as a family.

I do want to say, as an adult, it’s also important to do things as an individual. For example, tonight I’m going to dinner with some other writer friends. It’s important to have alone time too, because at the end of the day, if you don’t fulfill yourself, you can’t be present for other people.

How do you use your social media? Because you’re outspoken in both politics and your work, do you have a plan for the way you use it?

I like to use it for a bunch of different ways whether it’s about a restaurant I liked or about Planned Parenthood. I also like to see different voices and perspectives from around the world. There’s a lot of news that I get from activists that I admire, and I like hearing different perspectives on social/political issues. I think that any time you can use your platform to help do better and raise awareness for stuff, why not?

It’s really easy to get bogged down with all the negativity, especially in our current political climate, but social media does a lot of good and raises a lot of awareness. After the election, instead of feeling helpless, it was, ‘what can you do?’ So, every month on the anniversary of election day, I donate to charities that I feel are being underfunded or cut or even need support.

Do you feel that your shows and the work you do important, in this current political climate?

People say this is the golden age of television, because we have so many different platforms: network television, basic cable, paid cable, streaming services, and because of that, I think there’s a great opportunity to have so many different stories/voices/people. Primarily, I’m working on The Good Doctor right now and I think the thing that really attracted me to this show, was showing a perspective that really embraces the differences in people. Instead of doing the after school special, like we did an episode with ‘the autistic guy’, this is a person who is a core part of our character. It’s about drawing people from different communities and walks of life. The more we bring people of different backgrounds and walks of life into the fold of daily conversation, then it’s no longer about ‘did you see the show about the autistic guy?’ It’s ‘did you watch the episode where they saved a child?’

It’s the same thing when you have a desi character. I think, ‘please don’t make them a cab driver or a terrorist or run a 7/11!’ You feel that and you see that as an actor too. It’s my job to broaden the scope of what we are, how we are seen and conducted. That fundamentally comes down to the writing.

What’s one thing about you that most people don’t know about you?

I’m a massive 80’s British pop music fan. So, in my book, there’s no band better than Duran Duran. I try to go see them in concert any and every time they are in town.

What’s some advice that you can give people aspiring to be in this industry?

Baidwan: Every friend I’ve talked to had a different journey as to how they got to Hollywood, and I find that hopeful. Someone else’s path may not be right for you. It’s a lot of work and you have to have a strong work ethic and a lot of hustle. You have to be okay being told ‘No!’ over and over again. But what is your resilience? What can you learn from that? How do you bounce back from that?

Another thing that is especially important for writing are these writing workshops/programs that are fun by every studio and every network in this town. I was very fortunate to be a part of the CBS writer’s mentoring program which was incredible. That was run by Carole Kirschner and Jeanne Mau. Once you’re in a program like that, their whole job is to help you land a writing job and move forward. Those programs are really huge and I don’t know if enough people know about them, some are free and some have a nominal fee. Once you get into these programs, it opens a wide box.

Are you happy with what you do?

Baidwan: Beyond. It sounds hackneyed to say I feel lucky to work in this business, but it’s absolutely true. I still get goosebumps when I drive onto a studio lot. I honestly feel like I won a Golden Ticket to go to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

You can find Baidwan on Twitter or see her work as a writer and producer on the ABC drama The Good Doctor which is on Monday nights at 10 pm.