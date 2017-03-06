Wrong role models of American youth, a bad trend for the future of America

Parents have to realize that kids need good role models.

Are American youth choosing wrong role models? The answer seems a firm ‘Yes’, according to a Facebook post by Matthew Lee Owen that has become viral on the social media.

The post gained attention after Owen, father of a 7-year-old, pointed out that the social media habits of American youth pose serious questions regarding their lack of ingenuity when it comes to choosing good role models.

In a Facebook message posted on March 1, Owen compared two American teenagers who are worlds apart when it comes to interests and perseverance to achieve in life.

He first introduced Tanishq Abraham, the 13-year old Indian American boy who has already grabbed three community college degrees and accepted by two University of California campuses.

Sacramento boy Tanishq graduated from high school at the wee age of 10 with a 4.0 Grade Point Average, and at the age of 11 Abraham graduated from American River College in Sacramento with three associate degrees: in math and physical science, general science and foreign language studies.

Later, Abraham got offers of admission from two California universities: University of California Davis (UC Davis) and University of California Santa Cruz (UC Santa Cruz).

In his Facebook post, Owen says, “This is Tanishq Abraham, A 13-year-old Sacramento student who already has three community college degrees and has been accepted to two University of California campuses, plans on studying biomedical engineering, and becoming a doctor and medical researcher by the time he turns 18.”

Owen juxtaposed photographs of two American teenagers – Danielle Bregoli and Tanishq Abrahim. Bregoli is a the 13-year-old school dropout who has a history of criminal record, who can barely speak English, and known for her bad attitude. Abrahim, a world apart, is a meritorious student who aspires to be a physician by the age of 18. Owen compares the two and says that Bregoli’s social media following is far outnumbered than that of Abraham. He also suggests that this dangerous trend gives the answer to the question ‘Why America is in decline?’

“But America’s most famous child is this girl, 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who dropped out of school by 7th grade, has had multiple runs in’s with law enforcement exhibiting violent behavior, and is illiterate to the point she can barely speak fluent English. She also has over 5.1 million followers on Instagram,” says Owen in his Facebook post, which has gone viral with over 222k likes and more than 342,605 shares.

“On March 1st, all of a sudden Tanishq started getting a lot of friends request on Facebook, and we didn’t know what was happening. I did an internet search and traced it to Matthew Lee Owen. I got to know that he has a 7-year-old and is thinking a lot about his future,” Tanishq Abraham’s mother Taji Abraham told The American Bazaar.

Tanishq Abraham’s sister Tiara Thankam, had entered college at the age of 7, and also have released her first album, a collection of nine world holiday songs in six languages.

“We are happy that parents are realizing that kids need role models. Tanishq’s hard work is being recognized,” Taji Abraham said.

Danielle Bregoli alias “Cash Me Ousside” girl became an overnight celebrity after making herself a fool on Dr. Phil show. In February, she along with her mother was thrown out of a Sprit Airlines flight after they picked up a brawl with a co-passenger. All three have been slapped with a lifetime ban in all Sprit Airlines flights.

The final para of the Facebook post of Owen says that the overwhelming followers for Bregoli compared to Tanishq is the result of the negative publicity that she got through media for all wrong reasons and this trend is the reason “why America is in decline.”

Owen concludes his post saying, “this should be seen Along with the fact that the majority of these 5.1 million people vote and elect our current “leaders.”

