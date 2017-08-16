President Trump calls Prime Minister Modi to wish Indians on Independence Day

Both Trump and Modi looked forward to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

As India celebrated its 70th anniversary of independence on Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate the 1.2 billion citizens of India.

“The leaders resolved to enhance peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new 2-by-2 ministerial dialogue that will elevate their strategic consultations,” according to a statement released by the US Embassy India on Wednesday.

Both Trump and Modi looked forward to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will be held from November 28 to 30 in Hyderabad.

“President Trump further welcomed the first ever shipment of American crude oil to India, which will occur from Texas this month, pledging that the United States would continue to be reliable, long-term supplier of energy,” the statement said adding that the Indian Prime Minister thanked the US president for his strong leadership against the North Korean menace.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also wished the people of India on the country’s Independence Day on behalf of the US government saying that the US is proud to stand with the people of India in the cause for freedom and prosperity around the globe.

“Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious vision for the US-India relationship holds great promise for advancing our shared interest in the 21st century, and we look forward to the many years of friendship before us,” Tillerson said.

The United States and India will co-host the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) with the theme Women First, Prosperity for All, highlighting the critical role women play in fostering global growth and prosperity.

President’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump will lead the US delegation and the summit has a vivid agenda that includes workship, panel discussion, talks, pitch competitions, mentoring and networking sessions to bolster the growth of participating companies.