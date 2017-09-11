Rahul Gandhi in US on two weeks trip; will speak at University of California, Berkeley, on Monday

The Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet political leaders, thinkers and community members.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi reached San Francisco on Sunday as part of his two-week trip to the US. Gandhi will meet global thinkers, political leaders, and Indian diaspora, The Hindu reported.

Gandhi will address students of University of California, Berkeley, on India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward on Monday in which he would talk about his vision about India and where the country is leading.

The event venue is full and the registration for Rahul Gandhi’s talk has already been closed, the university announced. The event will be held at the Chevron Auditorium, UC Berkeley International House, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gandhi was received at the San Francisco airport by Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda and president of Indian National Overseas Congress (INOC) US Shudh Singh.

“He is here at the University of California Berkley, where Pandit (Jawaharlal Nehru) addressed in 1949 as the Prime Minister. Today we are at the cross roads where core value of Indian democracy secularism and pluralistic society is in danger,” Congress spokesman Madhu Goud Yaskhi said.

Gandhi, 47, will travel to Los Angeles from San Francisco.

He may visit Aspen Institute, too, to meet the research community.

Gandhi is also scheduled to meet community members at Marriott Marquis Hotel at Times Square in New York on September 20. The event will start at 6 p.m.

He is expected to address an audience at the Princeton University, New Jersey, according to reports.